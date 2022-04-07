A dispute over barking dogs took a violent turn in the Murcia region after an angry neighbour stabbed the elderly pet owner on multiple occasions.

A 57-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the Policia Nacional after the aggressive showdown on Molina de Segura’s Altorreal urbanisation.

His victim, 72, was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from head and arm wounds sustained in the attack.

The two men had a series of arguments over the noise made by several dogs that barked at all times of the day and night.

Matters came to a head when the dog owner was arranging some belongings inside a storage room within a community garage on the Altorreal urbanisation.

His neighbour followed him and brandished a large knife.

Without saying anything, he approached his target from behind and started to stab him in the head and across his body.

The aggressor left his helpless victim on the ground and calmly went back to his home and took off his blood-stained clothes.

Minutes later, without saying anything to his family, he went to the police station to tell them what happened.

The man was arrested and put before the Molina de Segura investigating court, who decided to imprison him as a precautionary measure.

