A British man, 43, has been arrested in Palma, Mallorca over the sexual exploitation of a vulnerable underage girl.

A 20-year-old Ecuadorian was also detained by the Policia Nacional for having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

The vulnerable victim disappeared from a protection centre in Mallorca.

When she was found and returned, her behaviour raised alarm bells among staff.

The Policia Nacional’s family and child unit looked into what happened to her outside the facility.

The youngster admitted she had been coaxed by another minor into being sexually exploited.

That minor has since been arrested.

The victim said she had sex with several men, often in a semi-conscious state due to consuming alcohol or drugs.

Officers heard that several children in similar situations went down the same route and were given money or expensive gifts as a payment.

In some instances they were told to appear in pornographic videos.

The British man has been charged with two crimes involving the girl.

He’s accused of sexually corrupting a child and committing sexual provocation by suggesting that she have sexual intercourse and by screening pornographic videos to her.

The current police investigation has lasted for several months and further arrests and the discovery of more young victims has not been ruled out.

It’s the latest in a string of exploitation and abuse cases involving girls who have escaped from protection centres in Mallorca.

