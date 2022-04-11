SIX football ultras, aged between 18 and 43 and belonging to a radical group of supporters of the main football club in Malaga, have been arrested by the National Police, after violent altercations at Spain’s Malaga–Costa del Sol Airport.

Those arrested have been charged with crimes of public disorder and damage valued at around €3,000.

The incident took place last March 18, at around 9:30 p.m., when some 30 people from two radical groups clashed in the arrivals area of Malaga airport.

According to official reports by the police, ultras from the Malaga football club had waited in the arrivals area for a group of Sevilla football fans who had traveled to London to watch the West Ham vs Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League.

On arrival three minutes of chaos broke out as the two groups violently clashed, throwing chairs and stools at each other, together with an onslaught of insults.

The barbaric head-to-head caused considerable damage to the terminal infrastructure, specifically a restaurant and the automatic doors of the arrivals area—later valued at €3,000 by Spanish Airports and Navigation Area (AENA) officials.

In addition, one of those arrested has also been attributed with a crime of theft after taking advantage of the moment of bedlam to steal a suitcase with items valued at almost €9,000 euros, precisely €5,000 in cash and a designer handbag, among other objects.

The investigation remains open and further arrests have not been ruled out.

