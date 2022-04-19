INDOOR mask wearing will end in Spain this Wednesday but with some key exceptions.

The decision, which had been announced earlier this month, was formally approved at Tuesday’s Council of Ministers.

Speaking after the meeting, government spokesperson, Isabel Rodriquez said:”It is a very special day in the fight against the virus as we recover normality and tomorrow we also be able to get rid of masks outdoors.”

“The vaccination strategy has had a lot to do with this decision,“ she added.

ISABEL RODRIGUEZ(Cordon Press image)

Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said: “39 million people have been fully vaccinated and 50% of children aged between 5 and 11 years old”.

“Monitoring shows that the severity of Covid-19 has decreased as a result of the impact of vaccines,” Darias reflected.

CAROLINA DARIAS(Cordon Press image)

Masks will still be required in hospitals, health centres, pharmacies, and nursing homes(though not for residents).

The mandate also continues for public transport.

Masks will not be compulsory in work settings but occupational health assessments may see masks maintained in places with poor ventilation and ‘crowded’ areas.

The Health Ministry is also promoting the ‘responsible use’ of masks at large events or among vulnerable members of the population.

Carolina Darias stressed that school children will not be required to wear masks in classrooms as they return from their Easter break.

READ MORE: