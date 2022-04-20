AS of today, Wednesday April 20, it is no longer compulsory to wear a face mask in enclosed spaces in Spain.

That said, there are exceptions in which the face mask will continue to be mandatory, for example on public transport and in health centres and, for the time being, in Andalucia schools.

According to the recently appointed Regional Minister for Education and Sport, Manuel Alejandro Cardenete, educational centres in Andalucia still have to ‘wait a few days’ to receive instructions on the end of face masks in the classrooms.

The idea is to gradually phase out the use of face masks in the classrooms, starting with the youngest pupils.

While waiting to receive these indications, the groups that make up the education sector have mixed opinions about the withdrawal.

As stated by Sylvia Frey, president of the Andalucian Association of Headmasters and Headmistresses of Infant and Primary Schools and School Residences (Asadipre) in Malaga, ‘There is a desire to remove face masks in the classroom, but there is also concern’.

Frey believes that there will be a part of the teaching staff who will choose to keep using masks in the classroom and others who will choose to do away with the face coverings.

“However, the removal of face masks shouldn’t cause a conflict, as it will be possible to continue to wear it voluntarily,” Frey added.

It is expected that Education will decide this Wednesday, April 20, on a recommendation regarding masks in schools.

