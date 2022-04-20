AFTER two dark years for tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Andalucia has broken its own record this Easter by receiving 878,000 tourists to the region.

The figure represents an increase of 9% over the same period in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The figures were revealed yesterday, Tuesday April 19, by the vice-president of the Junta and councillor for Tourism, Juan Marin, after the government council that the Andalucian Executive held at the Picasso Museum in Malaga.

“We are leaders in tourism because we understood that after the pandemic came a different kind of tourism and we have adapted to this new time,” said Marin.

In total, the average occupancy rate of hotel accommodation and rural houses in Andalucia was 73% during most of the Easter week, with a surge exceeding 84% during the long weekend.

The income registered in the region during Easter Week was €317.3 million, with an average expenditure per tourist per day of €72.4.

According to Marin, these figures show that the Andalucian tourism sector “is indestructible and this is thanks to the work of our professionals”.

The highest number of overnight stays was Good Friday and the distribution of travellers between the coast and the interior has become increasingly balanced (51.3% and 48.7% respectively).

