SPANISH superstar Rosalia has announced a massive world tour that kicks off in Andalucia and takes in 12 dates in Spain.

The Grammy- and eight-time Latin Grammy-winning artist who was born in San Cucufate del Valles in the province of Barcelona, became a singing sensation with her unique music style that mixes flamenco, reggaeton, bachata, salsa, electro-pop and hip-hop.

The tour to promote breakthrough album Motomamu will include 46 shows in 15 countries beginning on July 6 with a gig in Almeria before moving on to cities including Fuengirola, Sevilla, Granada, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Barcelona, La Coruña and Palma.

From Spain, Rosalia will go on to South America to performing in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Argentina before moving north for a series of concerts across the US scheduled for Boston, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco among others.

Later this year, she will return to Europe with concerts scheduled in Portugal, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and Netherlands and the UK.The tour culminates in Paris on December 18.Tickets for her 46 concerts around the globe will go on sale on Friday April 22 at 10am.

