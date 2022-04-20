A heady meteorological cocktail of hail, rain, and storms produced a tornado-like waterspout off the southern Costa Blanca on Wednesday morning.

The waterspout appeared at around 8.00 am and was visible for around 20 minutes in the Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja areas.

WATERSPOUT CLOSE UP(Proyecto Mastral Torrevieja image)

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water and can move inland, which did not happen on Wednesday.

They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Heavy showers battered inland areas this morning and parts of the region including Almoradi and San Isidro were hit by hailstorms.

The weather is in stark contrast to a warm and sunny Easter holiday weekend.

Temperatures were not predicted to rise much above 13 degrees on Wednesday, but are expected to leap up by as much as 10 degrees on Thursday with a good quota of sunny intervals.

