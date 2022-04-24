THE International Boat Show is returning to Mallorca with more than 200 exhibitors and hundreds of boats set to be open to the public.

From April 28 until May 1, the Port of Palma will open its doors to the public to show off some of the biggest yachts and the best of what top notch nautical companies have to offer.

Open daily from 11am until 8pm, the boat show is a must-see event, bringing together top businesses from the island’s largest sector and is one of the biggest nautical events in the world.

The Port of Palma is having its annual showcase of superyachts. Photo: Flickr

There will be activities for all ages, including testing the newest water toys and performances from local bands and DJs.

Although it is a boat show, some of the best products from the Balearics will also be there.

The installation of a floating footbridge will also allow crowds to circle the festival and visit the largest yachts with ease.

More than 150 people are working to have everything prepared for the show.

Last year’s edition was the first major nautical event in the world after pandemic restrictions, and attracted 227 exhibitors, 600 boats and thousands of visitors.



