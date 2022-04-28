UNEMPLOYMENT has fallen in Andalucia by the largest amount of all Spanish regions.

During the first three months of 2022, 45,900 people in Andalucia found jobs, representing a 5.58% decrease in the jobless figure, according to numbers from the Spanish active population survey (EPA).

Out of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, Andalucia created the most jobs followed by Valencia where the number of jobless dropped by 37,900 people.

Madrid, by contrast, saw the highest number of people go the opposite way and fall into unemployment, followed by the Balearic Islands and then the Canary Islands.

Overall unemployment rose across Spain with the jobless figure rising by 70,900 people between the start of January and end of March, representing a 2.28% increase on the previous three months.

More women lost their jobs than men over the period, meaning the unemployment rate remains higher amongst women than men in Spain.

The positive figures come at a good time for Moreno’s Partido Popular heading into regional elections. Photo: Flickr

Focusing on the success story of Andalucia, the region’s figures mark the first time since 2008 that fewer than 800,000 people are registered as unemployed.

The only Andalucian province where unemployment rates did not improve during the first three months of the year was Almeria.

Juanma Moreno, regional president of Andalucia, reacted positively to the news as he looks to launch his campaign ahead of June’s regional elections.

“All this with a pandemic and a suffocating rise in prices” said Moreno.

He added: “Andalucia could be one of Spain’s main economies if we keep advancing”.

