A MOTHER from Sevilla turned to social media after losing a football scarf that belonged to her 14-year-old son who died three years ago from cancer.

Aurora Lancha carried the team scarf that belonged to her son, Jaime, to every game of his favourite team Betis that she watched at the Benito Vilamarin stadium in Sevilla.

So she was devastated when she realised that she had lost the green and white scarf as she left the Copa del Rey match last Saturday.

She posted a message on Facebook pleading with anyone who had found the scarf, which is emblazoned with the word ‘volveremos’ – we’ll be back – to please return it.

“Yesterday, when I was leaving the Benito Villamarin stadium, I lost my child’s scarf,” explained Aurora in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“I wanted to wear it, but unfortunately I lost it, it is really special for me as my son died three years ago,” she added.

The Facebook post went viral and had over 40,000 shares and 2,000 comments.

And such is the power of social media that within two days the lost item was returned.

Aurora and Rafael with the lost scarf. Image from Facebook.

Aurora’s brother, Rafael Lancha, posted in Facebook on Tuesday: “Thanks to a lovely person, I can confirm that the scarf is at home.”

