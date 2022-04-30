ROJALES City Council, which includes Ciudad Quesada, is putting €200,000 straight into the pockets of local shoppers from next week.

The “Activa Rojales” voucher campaign starts on Tuesday May 3, organised by the council and the Merchants Association (ACR).

Anyone can take part by providing their national identity document (DNI) to claim a voucher online at https://rojales.bonoconsumo.es

The purchase of a ‘bond’ returns a voucher of double that value, meaning a purchase of €50 results in €100 spending power at local shops.

Vouchers may be used in any commercial establishment taking part in the incentive.

This includes grocery stores, computer shops, furniture and appliance stores and even hotels.

Councillor for Local Development, Miriam Trives, said: “We intend to give an unprecedented boost to local commerce.”

“Hundreds of families depend on it,” she said.

