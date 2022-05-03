A father has been arrested for sneaking out of a back door at an Alicante venue without paying for his son’s birthday party,

The 27-year-old man was detained by the Policia Nacional and charged with fraud.

A children’s play area featuring a ball park was hired for his son’s birthday celebration.

Over 30 adults and youngsters attended with food and entertainment supplied for the event in addition to multiple drinks.

As the party broke up and guests left, only the father remained with his children.

He sneaked out of a side exit without paying a bill of over €400

The venue owner went to the Policia Nacional to denounce the man and supplied officers with his name and phone number.

He was tracked down and subsequently arrested for fraud.

The police said he had no criminal record.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: