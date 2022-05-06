THERE was an unfortunate clothing mix up at the Queen Letizia Awards on Wednesday when a woman unwittingly rocked up to the event wearing exactly the same outfit from Mango as the royal.

Queen Letizia at the awards ceremony with her ‘bicolor belt dress‘ from Mango.

Photo: Cordon Press

Inmaculada Vivas Teson was at the ceremony to receive an award for her work as a researcher in accessible technology at the University of Seville, magnifying the sartorial mix up.

Doña Letizia appeared to see the funny side however, even posing for pictures with her fashion doppelganger.

The monarch, often praised for her fashion sense, showed up in a black and white dress currently on sale at fashion brand Mango for €75.

The Queen Letizia 2021 Awards are held annually ‘to promote the rights of people with disabilities, social inclusion, equal opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities.’



