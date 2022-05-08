ALBACETE Guardia Civil has added 13 new vehicles to its fleet, nine of which feature energy-saving hybrid technology.

A presentation ceremony this week saw the additions unveiled along with a remote-controlled drone to help further prevent crime in the area.

PRESENTATION: New hybrid cars on show

IMAGES: Albacate Guardia Civil

Five of the new cars are ‘full hybrids’, with another four being of the ‘plug-in’ type.

They will be used among the territorial units of the command, giving preference to sections dedicated to citizen security.

The delivery of the new vehicles is part of the Energy Transition Plan, signed last November, which seeks to reduce energy demand and dependency on fossil fuels throughout Spain.

Additionally, it is seen to encourage the consumption of renewable energy and exacerbate the move to zero-emission mobility in police vehicle fleets.

In the units where the four plug-in hybrid vehicles are to be used (La Roda, Almansa, Aguas Nuevas and Tobarra), necessary work has been carried out for the installation of electric charging points.

EYE IN THE SKY: Albacate’s new drone on show

IMAGE: Albacate Guardia Civil

A remote-controlled drone was also added to the ‘fleet’, featuring intelligent flight systems, a powerful zoom and a 4K camera capable of thermal imaging.

It is expected to be used in searches for missing persons, rescues and crime prevention.

The flexible piece of kit can also support police units assessing forest fires, poaching and surveillance of hard-to-reach places.

READ MORE: ‘Highly specialised’ Costa Blanca and Murcia robbery gang plundered dozens of homes and shops in five provinces of Spain