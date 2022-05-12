ANDALUCIA is the Spanish region with the greatest increase of the iconic quality ‘Blue Flag’ awards.
This summer, a total of 122 Blue Flags will be on display across the coastline of southern Spain, compared to 115 in 2021.
Malaga is the leading province in this section, with 36 beaches, followed by Almeria, with 35, in a list updated this Wednesday, May 11, which for the first time includes the recognition of a continental bathing area in Cordoba.
In total, adding marinas and sustainable boats, Andalucia has 145 Blue Flags this year, as reported by the Association of Environmental Education and Consumer (Adeac) which is the best figure for the community since Blue flags, one of the world’s most recognised accord for beaches, have been awarded.
Following the publication of the awards, Andalucian tourism minister Juan Marin said: “The award is a sign of the community’s commitment to sustainability and accessibility.”
“Without a doubt the sun and beach continue to play a key role in the region which, this summer will allow us to attract thousands of visitors and emerge stronger from the pandemic.”
This is the complete list of blue flag beaches in Andalucia:
Adra
– Censo
– El Carboncillo (new)
– San Nicolás
– Sirena Loca
Almería
– Almería
– San Miguel de Cabo de Gata
Balanegra
– Balanegra
Carboneras
– El Ancón
– El Corral
– Las Marinicas
El Ejido
– Balerma
– Levante Almerimar
– Poniente Almerimar
– San Miguel
Mojácar
– El Cantal
– El Descargador
– Lance Nuevo
– Marina de la Torre
– Piedra Villazar
– Venta del Bancal – Ventanicas
Níjar
– Aguamarga
– San José
Pulpí
– Calipso
– Los Nardos
– Mar Rabiosa
– Mar Serena
Roquetas de Mar
– Aguadulce
– La Bajadilla
– Las Salinas
– Romanillas
– Urbanización Playa
– Serena
– Urbanización Roquetas
Vera
– El Playazo (new)
—– CÁDIZ —–
Algeciras
– Getares
Barbate
– Zahara de los Atunes
Cádiz
– La Cortadura-Poniente
– La Victoria
– Santa María del Mar
Chiclana de la Frontera
– La Barrosa
– Sancti Petri
Chipiona
– Camarón-La Laguna
– Cruz del Mar-Canteras
– Micaela
– Regla
– Tres Piedras-La Ballena
Conil de la Frontera
– El Roche
– La Fontanilla
– Los Bateles
El Puerto de Santa María
– Fuentebravía
– La Puntilla
– Santa Catalina (tramo Vistahermosa-Las Redes)
– Valdelagrana
Rota
– Galeones
– La Ballena
– La Costilla
– Punta Candor
– Puntalillo
– Rompidillo-Chorrillo
San Fernando
– Camposoto-El Castillo
San Roque
– Alcaidesa- El Faro
– Cala Sardina
Vejer de la Frontera
– El Palmar
—- CÓRDOBA —-
Almodóvar del Río
– Embalse de la Breña (new)
—- GRANADA —-
Almuñécar
– La Herradura
– Marina del Este
– Puerta del Mar
– San Cristóbal
– Velilla
Gualchos
– Sotillo-Castell
Motril
– Calahonda
– Playa Granada
Salobreña
– La Guardia
Torrenueva Costa – Motril
– Del Cañon-La Pelá (Azucenas)
Torrenueva Costa
– Torrenueva
—- HUELVA —-
Ayamonte
– Isla Canela
– Los Haraganes (new)
– Punta del Moral
Cartaya
– Caño de la Culata
– San Miguel
Lepe
– Santa Pura
Isla Cristina
— La Casita Azul (new)
Isla Cristina/Lepe
– Islantilla
Moguer
– Del Parador (Castilla)
Punta Umbría
– El Albergue
—- MÁLAGA —-
Algarrobo
– Algarrobo Costa
Ardales
– Ardales
Benalmádena
– Fuente de la Salud
– Torrebermeja-Santa Ana
Casares
– Ancha
Fuengirola
– Boliches-Gaviotas
– Carvajal
– Castillo
– Fuengirola
Málaga
– Caleta
– El Dedo
– El Palo
– Malagueta
– Misericordia
– Pedregalejo
– San Andrés
Manilva
– Sabinillas (new)
Marbella
– Adelfas-Alicate
– Casablanca
– El Cable
– El Faro
– Puerto Banús-Levante
– San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina)
– Venus-Bajadilla
Mijas
– Calahonda I (Royal Beach – La Luna)
– El Bombo
– La Cala
Nerja
– Burriana
– Maro (new)
– Torrecilla
Torremolinos
– Los Álamos
Torrox
– El Morche
– Ferrara
Vélez-Málaga
– Benajarafe
– La Caleta (Paseo)
– Torre del Mar
Complete list of Blue Flag marinas:
ALMERÍA
– P.D. Roquetas de Mar
– P.D. San José
CÁDIZ
– Alcaidesa Marina (La Línea de la Concepción)
– P.D. Chipiona
– P.D. de Sancti Petri (Chiclana de la Frontera)
– P.D. Rota
– P.D. Sotogrande, S.A.
GRANADA
– P.D. Marina del Este (Almuñécar)
HUELVA
– Asociación Deportiva Náutica Nuevo Portil (Cartaya) (New)
– Marina Isla Canela (Ayamonte)
– P.D. Ayamonte
– P.D. de Isla Cristina
– P.D. de Mazagón (Palos de la Frontera)
– P.D. El Terrón (Lepe)
– P.D. Punta Umbría
—- MÁLAGA —-
– P.D. de Benalmádena
– P.D. de Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga)
– P.D. de Estepona
– P.D. de la Duquesa (Manilva)
– P.D. de Marbella, S.A.
– Puerto José Banús (marbella)
