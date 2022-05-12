ANDALUCIA is the Spanish region with the greatest increase of the iconic quality ‘Blue Flag’ awards.

This summer, a total of 122 Blue Flags will be on display across the coastline of southern Spain, compared to 115 in 2021.

Malaga is the leading province in this section, with 36 beaches, followed by Almeria, with 35, in a list updated this Wednesday, May 11, which for the first time includes the recognition of a continental bathing area in Cordoba.



In total, adding marinas and sustainable boats, Andalucia has 145 Blue Flags this year, as reported by the Association of Environmental Education and Consumer (Adeac) which is the best figure for the community since Blue flags, one of the world’s most recognised accord for beaches, have been awarded.

Following the publication of the awards, Andalucian tourism minister Juan Marin said: “The award is a sign of the community’s commitment to sustainability and accessibility.”

“Without a doubt the sun and beach continue to play a key role in the region which, this summer will allow us to attract thousands of visitors and emerge stronger from the pandemic.”

This is the complete list of blue flag beaches in Andalucia:

— ALMERÍA —-

Adra

– Censo

– El Carboncillo (new)

– San Nicolás

– Sirena Loca

Almería

– Almería

– San Miguel de Cabo de Gata

Balanegra

– Balanegra

Carboneras

– El Ancón

– El Corral

– Las Marinicas

El Ejido

– Balerma

– Levante Almerimar

– Poniente Almerimar

– San Miguel

Mojácar

– El Cantal

– El Descargador

– Lance Nuevo

– Marina de la Torre

– Piedra Villazar

– Venta del Bancal – Ventanicas

Níjar

– Aguamarga

– San José

Pulpí

– Calipso

– Los Nardos

– Mar Rabiosa

– Mar Serena

Roquetas de Mar

– Aguadulce

– La Bajadilla

– Las Salinas

– Romanillas

– Urbanización Playa

– Serena

– Urbanización Roquetas

Vera

– El Playazo (new)

—– CÁDIZ —–

Algeciras

– Getares

Barbate

– Zahara de los Atunes

Cádiz

– La Cortadura-Poniente

– La Victoria

– Santa María del Mar

Chiclana de la Frontera

– La Barrosa

– Sancti Petri

Chipiona

– Camarón-La Laguna

– Cruz del Mar-Canteras

– Micaela

– Regla

– Tres Piedras-La Ballena

Conil de la Frontera

– El Roche

– La Fontanilla

– Los Bateles

El Puerto de Santa María

– Fuentebravía

– La Puntilla

– Santa Catalina (tramo Vistahermosa-Las Redes)

– Valdelagrana

Rota

– Galeones

– La Ballena

– La Costilla

– Punta Candor

– Puntalillo

– Rompidillo-Chorrillo

San Fernando

– Camposoto-El Castillo

San Roque

– Alcaidesa- El Faro

– Cala Sardina

Vejer de la Frontera

– El Palmar

—- CÓRDOBA —-

Almodóvar del Río

– Embalse de la Breña (new)

—- GRANADA —-

Almuñécar

– La Herradura

– Marina del Este

– Puerta del Mar

– San Cristóbal

– Velilla

Gualchos

– Sotillo-Castell

Motril

– Calahonda

– Playa Granada

Salobreña

– La Guardia

Torrenueva Costa – Motril

– Del Cañon-La Pelá (Azucenas)

Torrenueva Costa

– Torrenueva

—- HUELVA —-

Ayamonte

– Isla Canela

– Los Haraganes (new)

– Punta del Moral

Cartaya

– Caño de la Culata

– San Miguel

Lepe

– Santa Pura

Isla Cristina

— La Casita Azul (new)

Isla Cristina/Lepe

– Islantilla

Moguer

– Del Parador (Castilla)

Punta Umbría

– El Albergue

—- MÁLAGA —-

Algarrobo

– Algarrobo Costa

Ardales

– Ardales

Benalmádena

– Fuente de la Salud

– Torrebermeja-Santa Ana

Casares

– Ancha

Fuengirola

– Boliches-Gaviotas

– Carvajal

– Castillo

– Fuengirola

Málaga

– Caleta

– El Dedo

– El Palo

– Malagueta

– Misericordia

– Pedregalejo

– San Andrés

Manilva

– Sabinillas (new)

Marbella

– Adelfas-Alicate

– Casablanca

– El Cable

– El Faro

– Puerto Banús-Levante

– San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina)

– Venus-Bajadilla

Mijas

– Calahonda I (Royal Beach – La Luna)

– El Bombo

– La Cala

Nerja

– Burriana

– Maro (new)

– Torrecilla

Torremolinos

– Los Álamos

Torrox

– El Morche

– Ferrara

Vélez-Málaga

– Benajarafe

– La Caleta (Paseo)

– Torre del Mar

Complete list of Blue Flag marinas:

ALMERÍA

– P.D. Roquetas de Mar

– P.D. San José

CÁDIZ

– Alcaidesa Marina (La Línea de la Concepción)

– P.D. Chipiona

– P.D. de Sancti Petri (Chiclana de la Frontera)

– P.D. Rota

– P.D. Sotogrande, S.A.

GRANADA

– P.D. Marina del Este (Almuñécar)

HUELVA

– Asociación Deportiva Náutica Nuevo Portil (Cartaya) (New)

– Marina Isla Canela (Ayamonte)

– P.D. Ayamonte

– P.D. de Isla Cristina

– P.D. de Mazagón (Palos de la Frontera)

– P.D. El Terrón (Lepe)

– P.D. Punta Umbría

—- MÁLAGA —-

– P.D. de Benalmádena

– P.D. de Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga)

– P.D. de Estepona

– P.D. de la Duquesa (Manilva)

– P.D. de Marbella, S.A.

– Puerto José Banús (marbella)

