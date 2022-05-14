THE Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga will be one of the many places in the world that will join the celebration of International Museum Day on Wednesday May 18.

Malaga residents and visitors who come to the Palacio de Villalon on this marked day will have free admission from 10 am to 8 pm to enjoy both the permanent collection housed in the museum and the new temporary exhibitions Juana Frances. Antologia intima (1957-1985) and Real(isms). New Figurative Trends in Spanish Art from 1918 to 1936.



In addition, as a novelty, in 2022 the Malaga art gallery will offer free guided tours of the permanent collection, one of the country’s best examples of Spanish and Andalucian painting from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The museum has organised four guided tours to explore masterpieces such as Feria de Cordoba (1899-1900), by Julio Romero de Torres; North African Landscape (c.1862), by Mariano Fortuny, and Bullfight in Eibar (1899), by Ignacio Zuloaga.

The guided tours will take place at 12 noon, 1 pm and at 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, with a maximum capacity of 16 people.

Those interested can register at the museum’s ticket office on the day of the activity.



Alongside this, the celebration of International Museum Day (IDM) 2022 will continue on Sunday, May 22, at 12 noon, when the students of the Conservatorio Superior de Musica de Malaga, under the artistic direction of Marina Barrientos and Marta Gonzalez, will perform eleven pieces.

Access to see this performance in the museum’s courtyard will be free.

‘The Power of Museums’ is the main theme of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Museums are places of discovery and have the power to transform the world around through sustainability, digitisation, accessibility and education.

