OVER 100,000 Rangers fans descended on Sevilla for the Europa League Final on Wednesday only to be agonisingly beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The city was awash with pink-skinned Scots sinking Spanish lager for most of the day, with both sets of fans in good spirits.

The Rangers players were left distraught as they were defeated 5 – 4 on penalties.

Rangers initially went 1-0 up, thanks to a goal from Joe Aribo in the 67th minute before Frankfurt equalised 12 minutes later.

The tie went to extra time but with nothing separating the two teams, penalties beckoned, with Welshman Arron Ramsey missing the only one of 10, handing the trophy to Frankfurt.

There were some small scuffles between Frankfurt and Rangers fans in the afternoon, however most appeared to behave themselves.

Many Rangers fans had paid up to €800 for taxis from Malaga airport to the Andalucian capital, some 206 kms and two hours, 20 minutes away.

Rangers were allocated 9,500 tickets for Wednesday’s final, though far more travelled to the Andalucian capital.

The Spanish authorities allowed fans without tickets to watch the game on big screens in the Estadio de La Cartuja, Betis’ football stadium.

The city hosted the UEFA cup final between Porto and Celtic in 2003, with Porto coming out on top beating Celtic 3-2 in extra time.

Flight and hotel prices have surged in the weeks leading up to the game and extra flights were laid on between UK airports and Sevilla in the run up to the match.

The fans were expected to bring in an added revenue of €60 million to the Andalucian capital over the fews days around the big match, with hostelry owners welcoming the boost.

