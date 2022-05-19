SPAIN will end the requirement for visitors from outside the European Union to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate when arriving in the country.

Arrivals will soon get the option to enter Spain with a negative Covid test.

Tourism Minister, Reyes Maroto, said the move will happen in ‘a matter of days’ in a U-turn after authorities this week said nothing would change until mid-June

The decision comes as a boost to Spain’s biggest foreign market of the United Kingdom ahead of the summer season and the extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend starting on Thursday June 2.

Speaking on Thursday to Onda Cero Radio, Reyes Maroto said. “We are going to eliminate a restriction that could be discouraging tourists from outside the European Union from visiting us.”

The minister added that it was ‘good news’ and that the Council of Ministers will draft an order soon.

Maroto stated that a negative Covid test would suffice for entry to Spain.

“It will be very welcome and people will be able to come by just presenting a negative test, “ the minister said.

She added the world views Spain as a safe destination with over 92% of the population vaccinated.

Maroto also believes that tourism is bouncing back after the pandemic.

“Tourism is recovering at rates that were hard to contemplate in January, but which today are a reality.”

She concluded by stating that ‘tourism is the lever for the growth of the economy this year’.

READ MORE: