2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Juan de los Terreros - € 135,000

Apartment San Juan de los Terreros, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 135,000

First-floor property with lift access. Perfect choice for holidays and permanent home, you choose! This 2 bedroom apartment has modern lines and bright spaces, built to the highest qualities. Spacious lounge dining room leading out to the large terrace with plenty of room for dining and sunbathing. A fully fitted modern kitchen with a utility room leading off. Two spacious bedrooms with fully fitted wardrobes and installation of air conditioning. A large bathroom sectioned into three so that you have the privacy of a shower room and use of the toilet at the same time. Call us now to organise… See full property details