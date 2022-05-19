A Benidorm drugs gang operating out of three illegally occupied Villajoyosa homes has been brought down in a joint Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional operation.

Five men and four women, all from the same family and of Spanish nationality, have been arrested.

The criminals sold cocaine, speed, and marijuana out of the squatted properties.

They even set up special rooms for customers to consume their purchases.

Police said the volume of drug addicts in the area led to major concerns from neighbours.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional spent months trying to collar the Benidorm family who constantly changed location to avoid arrest.

They moved into Villajoyosa where they operated for some time, but lowered their guard in April when they decided to expand their business.

New members were recruited to join their organisation and facilities at their squats were increased.

Authorities got wind of where they were operating and raided three addresses on May 5.

The family have been charged with drug trafficking; illegal possession of weapons; illegally occupying property; electric power fraud; and belonging to a criminal group.

Three illegal weapons including two large machetes were seized in the police raids.

A 26-year-old man with a criminal record, was the ringleader and was jailed by a Villajoyosa judge.

A woman, 55, was also imprisoned.

Her main role was to store the large array of drugs that the gang had accumulated.

