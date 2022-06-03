AN Elche resident threatened children in his apartment block and threw bleach at them before trying to stop police arresting him.

The 37-year-old man lives in a building on Calle Capìtan Gasper Ortiz in the Costa Blanca city.

He was arrested on May 24, but details have only now been released.

Neighbours called the police after reporting the man was throwing bleach at other residents- mainly children, who were also verbally threatened.

Elche Policia Local officers smelt bleach on the communal stairs and found the entrance to the man’s apartment blocked by several bricks and a large mirror.

The resident brandished a knife and warned officers not to approach him or they would be attacked.

Officers called for back up as the man got more aggressive and lunged at them.

Despite offering strong resistance, he was restrained and taken to a health centre, as he continued to threaten the officers.

He was then transferred to a police station and charged with disobedience and making serious threats.

He had been previously been arrested for similar offences.

