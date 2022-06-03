A builder doing renovation work on an Alicante Province discovered over 20,000 undelivered letters dating back to 2012.

The Guardia Civil heard about the find in Biar and checked it out for themselves.

The property had been recently acquired.

It was previously owned by a man who worked as a postman for Correos in 2012 and 2013.

He was employed on a temporary contract.

His tenure was not extended after bosses detected ‘irregularities’ in what he did.

When he moved address, he forgot to take all the incriminating evidence against him.

All of the mail had been posted in the Alicante area and had not been opened.

The range covered official letters through to individual correspondence and documents.

The Guardia removed the letters and deposited them at Correos offices.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in Biar and charged with the crime of ‘infidelity in the custody of documents’.

