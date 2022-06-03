A Palma judge has got tough with a group of German tourists accused of setting fire to a bar terrace that was destroyed in s’Arenal de Llucmajor last month.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the 13 strong group were arrested by the Guardia Civil on May 19.

Eye witnesses reported seeing the young tourists flicking cigarette butts and alcohol from their hotel balcony onto the roof of the Capido Bar on Calle Berga.

The investigating judge has refused to grant bail for eight of the group.

Four others have been granted €12,000 bail and the remaining member of the group was released without bail.

He also imposed a civil liability bond of €500,000 on the tourists to pay for the damages they allegedly caused.

The group all denied having anything to do with causing the bar fire.

Some of the tourists told the judge that they were volunteer firefighters from Munster in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region and they wanted to help in the evacuation of the area after the blaze broke out.

