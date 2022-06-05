THERE is no shortage of restaurants in Mijas – but there are a few that stand out either for the remarkable quality of their food, their excellent service or great location.

And it is only a very select handful that score high marks for all three.

Top of the list in Max Beach. Its prominent beachside location in Riviera, with access straight from the paseo walkway that wends its way along the coast, offers excellent views, the meals are top-notch and the efficient staff are all to eager to help without being too obtrusive.

What more could you want? You won’t know the answer until you pay Max Beach a visit. When it reopened after a massive refurb last summer it was hard to tell how it could get better, but it just has!

And it is not simply about their new menu, which offers a fusion Asian theme as well as more ‘European’ dishes.

For those not in the know, Max Beach is more than a high-quality restaurant – it is a lively and exclusive beach club too.

The pool has long been a favourite spot for those looking for somewhere to lounge while sampling excellent sushi and snacks while sipping on a cocktail or two.

But the food offering has got even better with the introduction of mouth-watering sharing platters. Top of the range is the Monte Carlo Cold Seafood Platter featuring oysters, lobster, King Crab, king prawns and much more.

Stunning food at Max Beach.

And what better place to enjoy sharing than in the two new ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ VIP areas with unobstructed views of the DJ Theatre?

It all makes for a humming atmosphere with the best beats accompanied by the best food.

Part of the Max Beach complex is Mao Chinese restaurant, which has enjoyed a surge of popularity with its new menu, which offers authentic Asian cuisine and is a far cry from the ‘standard Chinos’ to be found on the Costa del Sol.

But tempting as it was to sample the latest delights from Mao, I headed to the Max Beach restaurant. This has a more laid-back Boho themed vibe than the party atmosphere by the pool, and is no less enjoyable, whether inside or on the comfortable terraces.

Myself, wife Sandra and daughter Liliana eschewed the sharing platters – extremely tempting as they were – and decided to have a mini-tour of the World via our plates!

The Japanese style octopus achieved the rare distinction of being meltingly tender and crispy all at the same time. I was worried the wasabi ali-oli might overpower the flavour, but it was judged to perfection.

Lili stayed closer to home, starting off with Mediterranean Shrimp. A substantial serving of prawns were cooked with just the right amount of chilli, white wine, roasted garlic and cherry tomatoes to perfectly balance the flavours.

Mediterranean Shrimp at Max beach.

Sandra opted for a taste of Italy with a Burrata Berry Caprese salad and was not to be disappointed with the fresh berries, burrata cheese, avocado, basil and lemon dressing.

Being a lover of meat, I headed for the charcoal-fired Josper grill for a cooked-to-perfection rack of lamb / blushingly pink on the inside and smokily grilled on the outside.

Sandra was not disappointed with her pan-fried Mediterranean Sea Bass, while Lili sampled a taste of Japan with her Tuna Poke from the raw Asian bar.

Having eaten well, we skipped dessert, tempting as they were and walked the meal off along the promenade. With evening views across the Mediterranean it was the perfect way to end a lovely dinner.

CTRA. A7, KM 198.1

URB RIVIERA DEL SOL

PARCELA PLAYA MAX BEACH

29649 MIJAS COSTA

TEL: 952 930 858

info@maxbeach.es