A tourist had a Barcelona trip to forget after thieves tore off his €800,000 wrist watch in the street.

The theft happened on Tuesday in the Ciutat Vella area of the Catalunya capital.

A group of men approached the tourist and forcibly removed the timepiece.

The watch was made by Swiss firm Hublot and is a gold ‘Bing Bang’ model.

The victim went to the police and produced a sales invoice and serial number for the watch.

Police believe that it is most expensive watch to have been stolen in Barcelona.

With tourist numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, police said they are concerned that crime will increase in tandem.

In the summer of 2019, 360 thefts were recorded each day, and currently stand an average of 220 per day.

Barcelona City Council’s Security and Crime Prevention councillor, Albert Battle, said: “We hold regular meetings with tour operators to make sure their clients are aware of what could happened, as well as increasing prevention advice concerning thefts.”

