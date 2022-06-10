FIFTY horses from the Benahavís racecourse have been evacuated from the area as a result of the fire that broke out this Wednesday, June 8, in Sierra Bermeja.

The 112 emergency service has reported that the animals have been evacuated as a precautionary measure to facilitate the work of the fire-fighting teams.

Additionally, the Benahavís Veterinary Centre has made a call for volunteers willing to foster the family pets of evacuated residents.

According to Emmanuelle Salinas, veterinarian at the Benahavís Veterinary Centre, there has already been a positive response to her call for foster families, with more than 20 families stepping forward to offer their homes to foster ‘dogs, cats, rabbits and even horses.’

So far, five dogs and a cat have been given temporary shelter with foster families in the area.

Those able to shelter animals on a temporary basis until the evacuation orders are lifted are encouraged to contact the Benahavis Veterinary Centre on the following mobile number: 651 87 97 89.

As was evident less than a year ago in the devastating Sierra Bermeja fire, the solidarity with animlas is once again evident with veterinarians in the area and volunteers stepping up to help care of these four-legged friends.

