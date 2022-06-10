RESIDENTS of Benahavis have been allowed to return home after being evacuated because of the Pujerra wildfire, authorities said.

At around 11pm last night, Thursday June 9, the evacuation order for Benahavis was lifted, but not those of the other evacuated locations.

Due to a change in the wind, the situation was considered ‘safe’ for the residents of Benahavis to return, however, residents should be prepared to leave again if necessary.

The Operational and Extinction Directorate of Infoca has also authorised the orderly and gradual return of those evicted from the Benahavis Hill and Marbella Club urbanisations.

A total of 946 firefighting personnel have worked through the night in an attempt to control the raging wildfire which has already affected some 2,150 hectares of forest area with varying degrees of damage.

? #IFPujerra | Cuántas veces nos han dicho aquello de pon los pies en el suelo? Pues eso, pie en tierra. Así trabajan cascos verdes, amarillos y blancos. Esto es Infoca. pic.twitter.com/XlGwZYtSEt — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 9, 2022

The fire declared on Wednesday, June 8, in Sierra Bermeja, Malaga, has already seen three forest firefighters injured, one of them serious with severe burns to 25% of his body needing an urgent transfer to the specialist burns unit of Malaga’s Regional Hospital and the preventative evacuation of some 3000 residents from different parts of the Malaga municipality of Benahavís.

