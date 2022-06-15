MALAGA was bathed in red lights on Tuesday as the city on Spain’s Costa del Sol celebrated World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

The City Hall was illuminated in red as part of an annual event that strives to raise awareness for the need for safe blood transfusions and to encourage those who are able to donate blood.

La fachada del Ayuntamiento se ilumina esta noche de color rojo con motivo del #DíaMundialDelDonanteDeSangre pic.twitter.com/chuJtQhRwy — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) June 14, 2022

Each day in Andalucia, around 1,200 bags of blood are required.

Transfusions save millions of lives each year and are often necessary during surgery, pregnancy, during cancer treatment and as a result of a medical emergency.

In order for this demand to be met, approximately 5,500 donations are required on a weekly basis in Andalucia.

This year, celebrations of World Blood Donor Day in Andalucia focus on honouring the greatest donors in the region.

For the first time since the pandemic, an awards ceremony was held in Alcazar in Seville, featuring a star performance from Joana Jimenez.

The requirements for donating blood are simple.

Donors must be between the age of 18 and 65, weigh more than 50 kilograms and be in an overall state of good health.