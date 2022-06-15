THE Guardia Civil is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Guadiana River on the Portuguese shore.

The body of a middle-aged woman was found floating in the waters of the Guadiana near Sanlucar de Guadiana (Huelva) late on Monday afternoon, June 13.

The alert was given by the Portuguese authorities when they spotted a body from the Portuguese shore.

A joint search and rescue protocol was immediately activated as the river is considered international waters.

The female’s body, which was recovered from the river and brought to shore by emergency services, has been sent for an autopsy.

The body is believed to be that of a woman reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

According to investigation sources, the body showed no signs of violence and the causes of death are being analysed.

READ MORE: