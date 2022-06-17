A 73-YEAR-OLD Malaga woman accused of online fraud has claimed she ‘doesn’t even know how to use WhatsApp’.

Maria, from Rincon de la Victoria in Malaga has been accused of the crime of computer fraud by a court in the Basque Country.

Through online profiles created using Maria’s personal details, payments were transacted using the bank card of a woman living in the municipality of Durango in the Basque Country of northern Spain.

When the victim reported her ordeal to police, all the details led them to Maria being responsible for the crimes.

The woman`s lawyer, Francisco Pelaez, suggests the real fraudsters may have taken a picture of her ID card, though they do not provide an explanation as to how this could have happened.

In return, the accused has filed a complaint of identity theft.

Lawyer Pelaez criticised the fact that justice is not being served in the case, given the fraud victim loses money and his defendant allegedly suffers identity fraud while the real culprits get off scot free.

He also commented on the effect the case is having on his client, stating Maria “is restless because she has no idea where it has come from”.

Despite the fact she has been accused of online fraud, Palaez claims the 73-year-old ‘only uses WhatsApp to talk to her children and grandchildren’.

READ MORE: