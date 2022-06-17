BUDGET airline Ryanair claims six days of cabin crew strikes in Spain will be ‘relatively insignificant in terms of disruption’.

Cabin crew will strike on June 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as on July 1 and 2.

Ryanair walked out of talks with Spanish unions last week, who were demanding better working conditions.

Unions previously threatened strikes if their demands were not implemented.

Besides Spain, strikes are also slated between June 24 and 26 in Portugal as well as a one-day strike in Italy on June 25.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We don’t envisage a ‘summer of chaos.”

“If anything, what we’re seeing is a lot of hype in the media over something that we think will be relatively insignificant in terms of disruption,“ he added.

“We’re very confident throughout the summer period and we want to give our customers who are due to fly with us some reassurances that we’re expecting minimal – if any – disruption at all.”

Brady said that Ryanair have agreements in place with over 90% of their staff and those striking make up ‘single digit employee numbers’.

“The unions that are getting the media coverage have very little representation of our staff,” added Brady.

READ MORE: