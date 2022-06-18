AUSSIE rockers Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have been announced as a headline act for Cala Mijas festival.

Having played Primavera sound on June 4, they are now counting down the days to a musical bonanza which is surely the finest roster of music acts to ever hit Andalucia.

The band often make use of glitzy pyrotechnics, and will surely be seeking to wow the Andalucian crowd just as much as they did in Catalonia.

Nick Cave on stage at All Point East festival in London, 2018.

Photo: Cordon Press.

They join electronic pioneers the Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, as well as Sheffield big guns Arctic Monkeys in the hotly anticipated late summer festival from September 1 to 3.

Mouthy Manc Liam Gallagher headlines on the Sunday, playing after experimental cool kid James Blake and Canadian synth supremo Caribou.

The festival said: “Every corner of the festival will surprise you. Come and enjoy the best party for the end of the summer.”

Elsewhere, Andalucia Big Festival takes place on Sacaba beach on September 8, 9 and 10 with acts including Rage Against the Machine, Muse, Stereophonics and Jamiroquai.

The Malaga festival will run alongside a new initiative called Andalucia Live, with a programme of concerts that will take place in the weeks prior to the festival in different Andalucian provinces.

The festival is organised by the Junta de Andalucia and Mad Cool Festival, in collaboration with Malaga city council.

