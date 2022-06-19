A waiter serving diners in fashionable Marbella has invented a system to charge mobile phones at tables.

Esteban Romero, 36, has spent the last ten years waiting tables at prestigious restaurants on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

But through the course of his serving tables, he became frustrated with customers who cluttered up the table with items such as mobile phones, cigarette packets and wallets.

So he set about coming up with a creative solution: a small tray clamped underneath the table with two mobile phone charging points as well as space to store items that would otherwise clutter the table.

The waiter worked with an engineer in Sri Lanka to bring his idea to life, before a plastics company in Shanghai delivered a mould.

The invention, creatively named ´Top Charger´, was rolled out for the first time in the upmarket Nobu restaurant at the Puerto Romano hotel in Marbella.

The rest of stock Romero had ordered was snapped up by British businessmen he showed it to when he was working in Antigua and Barbados.

The endorsement makes the investment worthwhile for the Spaniard, who sold his car and lived on a strict budget in order to make things work.

His aim now is to hire salesmen to go and do demonstrations of the product to hospitality businesses in the USA where it has already been picked up, and Australia.

READ MORE: