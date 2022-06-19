THE ‘Polish Primark’ has announced it will open its first store in the Costa del Sol’s Malaga.

Pepco, known across Europe as ‘the Polish Primark’, will have one of its first Spanish shops in the Vialia shopping centre next to Malaga Maria Zambrano train station.

The chain’s most popular line is its children’s clothing. Pepco claims to be the biggest seller of fashion for under 14s in Europe.

Along with Malaga, the company plans to open 40 stores across Spain in its international expansion.

The low-cost stores can already be found in Andalucian cities including Seville and Granada.

The Spanish conquest marks a move west for the Polish store which otherwise operates in 13 countries found in Central Europe such as Romania, Slovakia and Italy.

