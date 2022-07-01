TODAY, July 1, is the official start of the peak tourist season and Malaga international airport is already buzzing with tourists arriving and departing.

According to data provided by Aena (Spanish Airports and Air Navigation) between today, Friday July 1 and Monday July 4, 1,866 flights are scheduled to arrive or depart at the main gateway to the Costa del Sol.

This figure is slightly less than the 2,001 operations that took place on a similar weekend in 2019, between July 5 and 8, when the Costa del Sol set an all-time tourism record.

On average, between today and Monday, despite the planned cancellation of some Ryanair and Easyjet flights, the airport will see 466 daily flights scheduled, 81% of which are international chartered flights.

After two years of pandemic, citizens are eager to travel and the buzzing airport reflects this.

This summer season, which ends on October 29, will see the airport operate 92,000 flights with 16 million seats, recovering traffic volumes similar to pre-COVID.

A total of 50 airlines connect Malaga directly with 123 cities and 33 countries on four continents.

