3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni - € 135,000

Apartment Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona 3 beds 2 baths € 135,000

Apartment in Calonge PRODUCT APIALIA COSTA BRAVA – Calonge village. Apartment only five minutes driving distance from the beautiful beaches of Sant Antoni and close by to all services. Located on the first floor in a community without lift. It offers us a hall that, through a hallway with a wood top ideal for storage, we reach a large living dining- room with fireplace and exit to a sunny terrace with open views, a kitchen with outdoor space intended for washing, two double bedrooms, one individual bedroom, one full bathroom and a toilet. Armored entrance door. Natural gas supply. Calonge is… See full property details