A MAN has been arrested in Spain in connection with the slaying of Dutch investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries.

Another man has been held on the Caribbean island of Curacao, with both men suspected of sharing videos of the brutal killing on social media.

De Vries, 64, was gunned down in broad daylight on an Amsterdam shopping street on July 6 last year.

The funeral of De Vries. Photo: Cordon Press

Within moments of the shooting videos of the murder were being circulated. Police believe they were intentionally made and shared to ‘increase the social impact of the murder’.

De Vries died nine days after the shooting.

He was a high-profile crime reporter and TV personality who had exposed many criminals over a long career.

Within an hour of the shooting, police arrested suspected gunman Delano G. and the suspected getaway driver and reconnaissance person Kamil E.

On Monday a third suspect, Krystian M. was detained. He is suspected of orchestrating the murder.

The two latest suspects – both Dutch – will be flown back to the Netherlands for questioning.

At the time of his killing, de Vries was the official confidant of crown witness Nabil B. in a gangland trial against Ridouan Taghi, Saïd Razzouki and 15 alleged henchmen. Nabil B’s brother and his lawyer, Derk Wiersum had previously been shot dead.

READ MORE: