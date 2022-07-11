THE Guardia Civil have arrested eight people in Badajoz for allegedly selling fake driving licences to customers online throughout Spain.

This organisation sold the fakes for up to €20,000 each.

The Guardia Civil has been investigating for more than 18 months, discovering the criminal organisation used 15 different websites to sell the fake driving licenses.

Eight arrested in Spain for selling fake driving licenses online. Image Guardia Civil.

The websites also scammed people by offering sham loans that required a €500 – €1,000 deposit which the cabal would not refund.

Twenty three people are believed to have been defrauded in sixteen regions across Spain.

The victims of the fraud confirmed to the Guardia Civil that they believed it was legal to obtain a driving license from a website.

The website itself was said to have a very slick design, which made the organisation seem legitimate.

The investigation remains ongoing with police appealing for anyone impacted by the organisation to speak to them immediately.

READ MORE: