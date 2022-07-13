MARBELLA is the most popular location for British and Swedish house hunters on the Costa del Sol, according to data published by retail giant Idealista.

The report revealed that one in three Brits browsing on the Costa del Sol are looking for homes in Marbella, most of which are valued upwards of €1 million.

Marbella is the third most sought after city for Brits, after Madrid and Barcelona.

Almost 30% have a price range in Marbella between €300,000 and €600,000, 15% between €600,000 to €1 million, and almost a third above €1 million.

Big increase in British and Swedes snapping up homes in Marbella. Image Flickr

Mijas, Malaga and Estepona are also hugely popular, but for those looking to spend less than €300,000 on a property.

Marbella is the second favourite place to buy a house for Swedes, representing a quarter of all purchases, second only to Torrevieja.

Alicante has also become more sought after for those on a more modest budget, with the vast majority of properties bought selling for under €300,000.

Mijas, Estepona, Nerja, Benalmadena and Fuengirola are also among the most popular cities for Swedes to invest in.

