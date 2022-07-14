The Costa del Sol tourism board has voiced concerns after the UK Foreign Office warned about potential issues for holidaymakers entering the country because of Ryanair and Easy jet strikes.

The Foreign Office website reads: “Planned strike action in July may cause some disruption to EasyJet and Ryanair flights to and from Spain.”

The director of the association of hoteliers in Costa del Sol, Javier Hernandez told the Olive Press: “This change is heavily impacting the hotel sector, we are getting a lot of cancellation from British tourists due to the strikes this year, especially in Marbella, Benalmadena and Fuengirola.”

The British government has been criticised for updating its travel advice to Brits travelling to Spain. Image Wikipedia.

The Spanish tourist sector believes the new advice is unwarranted and disproportionate to the amount of strikes that are taking place.

The warning comes after one flight was cancelled from Malaga to Milan on Wednesday and thirty flights were delayed at Malaga’s airport.

In Spain, eleven flights were cancelled and two hundred delayed are expected as a consequence of the strikes, according to data from the trade union USO.

However, Ryanair claimed that only 1% of the flights were affected on Tuesday.

Disruption is expected to get worse later this month when Ryanair’s strike is replicated by cabin crew from the British airline Easyjet.

More strike action is planned from 18 to 21 July and from 25 to 28 July at ten Spanish airports where Ryanair operates.

