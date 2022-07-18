ONE of seven businesses closed in Javea’s Paseo de Arenal beach area in mid-May reopened on Saturday.

The Achill nightclub is one of three outlets owned by the Javea Company in the same block.

An Alicante judge allowed the venue to reopen while the Javea Company’s owner, Edgar Slamar, continues his legal challenge against a permanent closure.

It’s been claimed that Slamar and other traders did not have appropriate operating licenses.

EDGAR SLAMA

In February, the Valencian Anti-Fraud agency ruled that seven businesses on the site had not informed coastal authorities of their use of protective land.

They acted on a complaint from a ‘neighbour’ over alleged excessive noise.

Javea Council through the Policia Local enforced closure notices three months later.

The Javea Company is now waiting to hear from the same court as to whether its Acqua and La Bambula bars can reopen.

Two businesses, Atalaya and Balthasar, according to Javea council in May, had ‘initiated’ planning changes to allow them to trade again, but they have not reopened.

The Salt and Botanico restaurants also shut in May and reportedly filed legal challenges.

Edgar Slamar staged a noisy ‘cacerolada’ protest two months ago attended by over 300 people to protest against the closures.

Slamar said that he has spent ’25 years trying to get a license’ for his businesses.

“There are a thousand premises in Javea without a license,” he stated.

