OVER 1,000 historical ceramics- some dating back to the 12th century- have been discovered at a house in Guadassuar, Valencia Province.

The Guardia Civil visited the property on the grounds that it was being used as a drug trafficking base.

They uncovered the ceramics collection which has been described by experts as one of the most significant findings in the Valencian Community.

The items consisting of tiles, pots, and bowls come from the between the 12th and 18th centuries, with some regarded as ‘priceless’.

Guardia officers discovered some of the pieces had been arranged on tables to be classified and restored, while others were displayed in different areas of the home.

The collection has been taken to Alzira’s Municipal Museum.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for crimes against historical heritage in addition to charges of drug trafficking and the illegal possession of weapons.

Officers also found 13 bee hives stolen by the man from Buenache de la Sierra and Guadassuar.

MORE VALENCIA NEWS: