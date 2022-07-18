A luxury villa in an upmarket area of Alicante was converted into a marijuana farm to serve drug traffickers in central Europe

Six Lithuanian men aged between 37 and 58 years have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

All of the gang were jailed by an Alicante court.

The villa had been rented by a Lithuanian arrested in March in Almeria for running a drugs farm out of an industrial warehouse.

Police surveillance of the villa revealed regular comings and goings of criminals well known to authorities.

The property, with a very high level of security, used a large amount of electricity along with a strong stench of marijuana coming out of it.

Once they got a court warrant, the Policia Nacional went into the villa and arrested the gang.

100 kilos of vacuum-packed marijuana was removed along with over 600 plants in addition to €12,500 in cash, two vehicles, a bulletproof vest, and a firearm.

The criminals also had an array of Guardia Civil badges and clothes which they wore to ‘overturn’ rival gangs in raids on their operations.

Five other Lithuanians have recently been detained in two raids on illegal villa plantations in Elche and Mutxamel.

