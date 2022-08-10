THE Policia Nacional in Valencia is investigating an alleged double rape after two British men reported waking up in a hotel room with injuries on Sunday.

The morning after having a night out, the victims woke up in their Valencia city centre hotel with unexplained injuries in their genital areas.

The Brits believe that they were drugged in a Valencia nightclub and went for treatment to the city’s La Fe Hospital.

The Olive Press contacted La Fe’s press office who said ‘We cannot provide you with information because this case is under investigation’.

The Policia Nacional also refused to provide any information to the Olive Press regarding this case.

There are increased reports in recent weeks of alleged spiking cases at clubs and festivals.

On June 18, a 28-year-old Irish man was raped in Valencia City – he told police that he was sexually assaulted on the last night of his holiday.

The incident happened after he decided to go for a walk with two men of Arabic origin whom he met in the El Carmen neighbourhood.

