VALENCIAN Community hospitality businesses lead Spain’s coastal regions when it comes to sustainability.

The findings come in a survey compiled by non-profit recycling entity Ecovidrio.

Ecovidrio says its the first such study in Spain to concentrate on bars and restaurants in the key coastal tourist areas of the country.

Seven out of ten Valencian establishments are already applying sustainability measures in areas like waste management, energy consumption, and water usage,

3,469 businesses were surveyed in the region as part of the ‘I Barometer’ on hospitality sustainability on the coast.

91% of outlets were using energy consumption measures with 86.1% for water.

Waste management came in at an overall figure of 66.7%.

Within that number, recycling of glass and cooking oil both came in at over 93%, followed by light packaging on 78.5%.

The overall sustainability index for the Valencian Community in the Ecovidrio study was 70.8%- the highest rating for any coastal region of Spain.

Between June 1 and July 15, a team of 100 environmental trainers from Ecovidrio also made ‘in person’ visits to 10,394 hospitality establishments in Andalucia, the Balearic Island, Catalunya, the Murcia region, and the Valencian Community.

