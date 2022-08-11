SCALDING temperatures and hot wind are due to hit Malaga city the very day the iconic Malaga Feira is programmed to kick off.

On Saturday, the first day of the festivities, the temperature in the capital will be close to 40ºC, temperatures which, together with the humidity, will give rise to a higher heat index.

Additionally, during the early hours of Friday to Saturday it is forecast that temperatures in the capital will not drop below 27ºC.

According to Spain’s national Met Office, AEMET, this Thursday, August 11, will see highs exceed 35ºC in most of Spain, although the province of Malaga will sit just below this value, with 31ºC forecast for today in the capital.

The most stifling heat will sweep across the country on Friday and Saturday and will be particularly noticeable in the Mediterranean regions and the Balearic Islands, with highs of 40ºC expected throughout the province of Malaga with inland areas, such as Cartama and Coin expected to reach a sweltering 43ºC.

Sunday marks the start of what, according to AEMET, will be ‘the final stretch’ of the ‘very high temperatures’ that have lasted since the beginning of July.

Likewise, it’s expected that the water in the Mediterranean, which has remained very warm since mid-May and is already between 28ºC and 30ºC in the area between the Balearic Islands and the Levante peninsular, will also start to cool from next week onwards.

