THE number of violent robberies reported to police in Marbella in the first half of 2022 is almost double that of three years ago, new data has revealed.

Statistics from Spain’s Interior Ministryshow that there were 90% more ‘robberies using violence’ between January and June than there were during the same period in 2019.

Local police of Marbella in Puerto Banus. Image Wikipedia.

The comparison was made with the year before the pandemic instead of 2021 or 2020 because the special circumstances created by Covid saw the figures drop.

Criminality in general increased by 22.7% in Marbella, despite the installation of new video security cameras around the town destined as a bid to increase security.

Sexual crimes increased by 19% with figures showing that there were 37 cases reported in the first half of 2019 compared to 37 in 2022.

Home burglaries are also on the up with 306 houses broken into between January to June, 11.27% more than in the first half of 2019.

