The jobless total in Spain is 2.9 million, according to the Ministry of Employment.

SOME 40,428 people lost their jobs during August, which is 1,4% more than in July.

Of these, 1,173, 239 are men and 1,751,001 women.

Minister of Employment Yolanda Diaz pointed out that it is a much smaller increase than in the years just before the pandemic.

And there are 409, 675 fewer unemployed than in august 2021.

The most affected regions were the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Valencia.

