THE southern Costa Blanca’s top radio station, BIG FM, will celebrate its tenth anniversary this month with a charity ball raising money for the Elche Children’s Care Home.

The event will be held at the La Fina Resort on September 30, starting at 6.00 pm.

Entertainment will come from Jim McMail and Chocoalte Son as well as a guest appearance by popular local magician Graeme Mykal.

Tickets are €55 each which include a welcome drink of cava followed by a three-course gourmet meal and drinks.

The party will continue after midnight in the ‘El Suite’ Private Disco.

Transport to and from the event can be arranged for just €12 in association with Euro Tour Guide.

Tickets are on sale from Big FM’s Quesada office- open weekdays between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm.

More information can be obtained by emailing events@bigradiospain.com